REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires 3 MSF Former Goodyear Industrial Campus in Gadsden, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

GADSDEN, ALA. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased an approximately 3 million-square-foot industrial campus located at 1000 Goodyear Ave. in Gadsden, which is roughly midway between Birmingham and Chattanooga along I-59. Global tire manufacturer Goodyear was the former occupant of the property, which is currently vacant. Adam Wolinetz of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through International Bank of Commerce on behalf of Phoenix Investors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Renovated in 2015, the 156-acre park features 30 dock doors and clear heights of up to 30 feet, as well as ample car and trailer parking, rail access and proximity to I-759 and I-59. Phoenix Investors plans to make numerous capital and cosmetic improvements to repurpose the park and boost tenancy. The Milwaukee-based owner says the available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed in the near future for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  