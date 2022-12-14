Phoenix Investors Acquires 3 MSF Former Goodyear Industrial Campus in Gadsden, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

GADSDEN, ALA. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased an approximately 3 million-square-foot industrial campus located at 1000 Goodyear Ave. in Gadsden, which is roughly midway between Birmingham and Chattanooga along I-59. Global tire manufacturer Goodyear was the former occupant of the property, which is currently vacant. Adam Wolinetz of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through International Bank of Commerce on behalf of Phoenix Investors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Renovated in 2015, the 156-acre park features 30 dock doors and clear heights of up to 30 feet, as well as ample car and trailer parking, rail access and proximity to I-759 and I-59. Phoenix Investors plans to make numerous capital and cosmetic improvements to repurpose the park and boost tenancy. The Milwaukee-based owner says the available space is easily divisible for multi-tenant occupancy and will be marketed in the near future for lease.