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AcquisitionsIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Phoenix Investors Acquires 334,772 SF Industrial Facility in West Paducah, Kentucky

by Abby Cox

PADUCAH, KY. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased a 334,772-square-foot industrial facility located at 7845 Carneal Road in West Paducah. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Originally constructed in 1966, the facility sits on roughly 29 acres and includes 25-foot clear heights, seven dock doors, 13 drive-in doors and expansive yard and parking areas within a fully fenced property. The building can accommodate manufacturing, distribution and bulk logistics users and offers flexible warehouse space.

The industrial facility is also located near the “Triple Rail” site, which is an 800-acre industrial park that features direct access to three major rail lines including Paducah & Louisville Railway (P&L), Canadian National (CN) and BNSF Railway. In addition to rail connectivity, West Paducah sits at the confluence of the Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, and Mississippi rivers, making it a major inland shipping gateway.

Phoenix Investors plans to further modernize and reposition the property for modern industrial users with upgrades like LED lighting, new exterior paint, parking lot improvements, dock upgrades and white-boxing portions of the building, as well as additional site enhancements designed to improve operational efficiency.

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