REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires 364,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Iowa City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Phoenix Investors has acquired a 364,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Iowa City for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 2500 Highway 6 East. Phoenix acquired the asset from International Automotive Components, which used the facility for manufacturing of various automotive parts. The property features 19 loading docks, three drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 25 to 37 feet. Phoenix now owns more than 2 million square feet of industrial assets in the state of Iowa.

