WEST BURLINGTON, IOWA — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a 365,640-square-foot industrial building in West Burlington, a city in Southwest Iowa. Constructed in 1955 with additions in 1964, 1966, 1980 and 1993, the building is located at 510 E. Agency Road. The Burlington Junction Railroad connects the property to the BNSF mainline about 1.5 miles north. The facility also features a variety of cranes. The sales price and seller were undisclosed.