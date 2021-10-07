REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires 4 MSF Former IBM Campus in Endicott, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Office

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — An affiliate of Wisconsin-based Phoenix Investors has acquired the 4 million-square-foot former IBM headquarters campus in Endicott, located near the New York-Pennsylvania border. The site, which consists of 29 buildings on 130 acres and is currently known as the Huron Campus, houses industrial, office and R&D users. The campus was first converted to a multi-tenant development in the early 2000s and today serves as the workplace of more than 2,800 people, though IBM still maintains a presence on the property. The seller was not disclosed.

