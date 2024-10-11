Friday, October 11, 2024
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Phoenix Investors Acquires 411,489 SF Industrial Complex in Northwest Tennessee

by John Nelson

UNION CITY, TENN. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a 411,489-square-foot industrial complex located in Union City, a city in the northwestern corner of Tennessee. MVP Group International sold the property, which is located at 600 E. Sherwood Drive, for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1985 and renovated in 1995, the development comprises roughly 398,000 square feet of warehouse space, as well as 13,500 square feet of office space and a 2,200-square-foot breakroom. The building features 18 dock doors, clear heights of up to 28 feet, two compressors and an extensive racking system.

Phoenix Investors plans to implement a capital improvement plan at the property.

