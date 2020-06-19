REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires 500,000 SF Industrial Facility in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired an approximately 500,000-square-foot industrial facility in Normal, just north of Bloomington. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property sits on 65.6 acres at 301 W. Kerrick Road. Wildwood Industries Inc. started development of the facility 12 years ago, but it was never fully completed or occupied. Phoenix plans to invest capital into the project to bring it to completion. The development features a clear height of 30 feet and 84 exterior docks. Ken Szady and Krysti Galvin of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale.

Featured Properties  