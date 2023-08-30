Phoenix Investors Acquires 515,913 SF Industrial Facility in Park Hills, Missouri

PARK HILLS, MO. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a 515,913-square-foot industrial facility at 1000 Taylor Ave. in Park Hills, about 65 miles south of St. Louis. The property was constructed in 1976 and received additions and upgrades in 2018. The building features 18 docks, 16 overhead drive-in doors and clear heights up to 40 feet. The facility was formerly inhabited by PGP Glass USA Inc. (PGP) and owned by Piramal Glass, an Indian company owned by Blackstone Capital. Once the city’s largest employer, PGP closed in March 2022. The purchase price was undisclosed.