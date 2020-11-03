Phoenix Investors Acquires 660,000 SF Industrial Property in Central Falls, Rhode Island
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has acquired a 660,000-square-foot industrial property in Central Falls. The 12-acre property was originally built as a textile mill in 1900 and most recently served as a manufacturing plant for the seller, LEDVANCE, a provider of lighting fixtures. The new ownership will implement a capital improvement program that will include demolition of portions of the plant and expects to begin leasing space in late 2021.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.