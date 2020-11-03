Phoenix Investors Acquires 660,000 SF Industrial Property in Central Falls, Rhode Island

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has acquired a 660,000-square-foot industrial property in Central Falls. The 12-acre property was originally built as a textile mill in 1900 and most recently served as a manufacturing plant for the seller, LEDVANCE, a provider of lighting fixtures. The new ownership will implement a capital improvement program that will include demolition of portions of the plant and expects to begin leasing space in late 2021.