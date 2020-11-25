Phoenix Investors Acquires 760,000 SF Industrial Plant in Lynchburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

LYNCHBURG, VA. — Phoenix Investors has acquired the former LSC Communications Printing Co. Inc. plant in Lynchburg. The 760,000-square-foot property is situated on 50 acres at 4201 Murray Place. The asset features 32 dock doors, 62 slots for trailer storage, 523 passenger parking spots, eight drive-in doors and two interior rail spurs supported by Norfolk Southern.

The property has sat vacant since LSC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the U.S. Department of Justice blocked a proposed merger with Quad Graphics. Daniel Knopf and Armando Nuñez of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. LSC sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors also acquired a 1 million-square-foot former tire plant of Titan International Inc. in Brownsville, Texas.