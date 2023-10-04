Phoenix Investors Acquires 922,444 SF Industrial Facility in St. Cloud, Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a 922,444-square-foot industrial facility in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Cloud for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1950, the property was formerly home to Electrolux Group and its upright freezer manufacturing and production business until it closed in late 2019. The vacant building features 31 dock doors, nine drive-in doors, office space, 980 parking stalls and a clear height of 28 feet. Paul Danko of Savills brokered the sale. Phoenix intends to lease up the property with multiple tenants.