Phoenix Investors Acquires Four Former Eaton Industrial Facilities Across Three States

NEBRASKA, IOWA AND INDIANA — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a four-property industrial property located in Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana for an undisclosed price. The facilities were formerly home to Eaton Corp., an intelligent power management company. A property at 300 E. 39th St. in Hastings, Neb., totals 107,940 square feet with two cranes, a clear height of 28 feet, parking for up to 150 vehicles and outdoor storage. Renovated in 2019, a property at 700 Luick’s Lane in Belmond, Iowa, spans 270,500 square feet with a clear height of 40 feet. The other two facilities are located in Auburn, Ind. One totals 345,000 square feet while the other spans 15,000 square feet. Adam Wolinetz of CBRE brokered the sale. Eaton was the seller.