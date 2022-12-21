REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires Four Former Eaton Industrial Facilities Across Three States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest, Nebraska

NEBRASKA, IOWA AND INDIANA — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired a four-property industrial property located in Nebraska, Iowa and Indiana for an undisclosed price. The facilities were formerly home to Eaton Corp., an intelligent power management company. A property at 300 E. 39th St. in Hastings, Neb., totals 107,940 square feet with two cranes, a clear height of 28 feet, parking for up to 150 vehicles and outdoor storage. Renovated in 2019, a property at 700 Luick’s Lane in Belmond, Iowa, spans 270,500 square feet with a clear height of 40 feet. The other two facilities are located in Auburn, Ind. One totals 345,000 square feet while the other spans 15,000 square feet. Adam Wolinetz of CBRE brokered the sale. Eaton was the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  