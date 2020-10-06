REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Tennessee Totaling 1.6 MSF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

MILWAUKEE — Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investments have acquired a three-property industrial portfolio in Dresden, Church Hill and Kingsport, Tenn., spanning nearly 1.6 million square feet. Church Hill-based Frog Properties LLC sold the portfolio for an undisclosed price. The property located at 2073 Evergreen St. in Dresden features 30 truck doors, 20- to 35-foot clear heights and rail access with a 1,500-foot rail platform. Champion Homes anchors the 611,556-square-foot facility. The property in Church Hill spans 857,056 square feet. The asset is situated at 121 Kingsport Press Road and features a 300-foot rail spur with access to Norfolk Southern Rail. The Kingsport facility is located on six acres at 2497 Sherwood Road. The 130,751-square-foot property features 20-foot clear heights and 8- to 12-inch thick concrete flooring.

Quebecor World, a Canadian-based publishing company, used to occupy the properties in Church Hill and Dresden. Michael Reid of Newmark Knight Frank represented both the buyer and seller, Frog Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

