Phoenix Investors Acquires Technicolor’s 1.4 MSF Industrial Campus in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

The Technicolor Campus is located at 4905 Moores Mill Road in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has acquired the Technicolor Campus located at 4905 Moores Mill Road in Huntsville. The industrial property spans 1.4 million square feet and sits on approximately 161 acres. Daniel Stubbs of Binswanger brokered the sale.

Technicolor, which is exiting the property in August, uses the campus for disc manufacturing, warehousing and distribution fulfillment.

The property features 916,000 square feet in warehouse and distribution space; 425,000 square feet in manufacturing and production space; and 30,000 square feet of office space. The property was last renovated in 2007. The property features 27- to 42-foot clear heights, 50 docks and six drive-in doors.