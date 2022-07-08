Phoenix Investors Acquires Three Former Manufacturing Facilities in Wisconsin, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN AND NORTH CAROLINA — Affiliates of Phoenix Investors have acquired three former manufacturing facilities totaling more than 1 million square feet in Wisconsin and North Carolina. Phoenix plans to make various capital improvements to each facility in the coming months.

The first property was formerly home to Silgan Container Manufacturing Corp. and is located at 500 Libby St. in Waupun, about 70 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The 260,000-square-foot building features 10 dock doors and a freight elevator. Scott Furmanski of CBRE brokered the sale.

The second transaction involved a 375,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Eaton Corp. in Necedah, a city in central Wisconsin. Adam Matson and Patrick Hanrahan of Newmark represented the seller, MVP Logistics. The sales price was $3 million.

The third facility is a 410,000-square-foot property formerly occupied by Alamac American Knits in Lumberton, a city in southern North Carolina. The property features manufacturing, warehousing and office space as well as parking for up to 650 vehicles. Thomas Turner of Newmark brokered the sale.