Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Stellantis Industrial Facilities Totaling 2.3 MSF in Michigan, Wisconsin

MARYSVILLE, MICH. AND MILWAUKEE — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired two industrial properties totaling roughly 2.3 million square feet and 145 acres in Michigan and Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. The facilities are located at 840 Huron Blvd. in Marysville, Mich., and 3280 S. Clement Ave. in Milwaukee. Both were previously owned by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of global automaker Stellantis, which leases both buildings. Phoenix’s portfolio now exceeds 80 million square feet nationwide. Tony Avendt and Jeff Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.