Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMichiganMidwestWisconsin

Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Stellantis Industrial Facilities Totaling 2.3 MSF in Michigan, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MARYSVILLE, MICH. AND MILWAUKEE — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has acquired two industrial properties totaling roughly 2.3 million square feet and 145 acres in Michigan and Wisconsin for an undisclosed price. The facilities are located at 840 Huron Blvd. in Marysville, Mich., and 3280 S. Clement Ave. in Milwaukee. Both were previously owned by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of global automaker Stellantis, which leases both buildings. Phoenix’s portfolio now exceeds 80 million square feet nationwide. Tony Avendt and Jeff Hoffman of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.

You may also like

Habitat Completes Lease-Up of OC Living Phase I...

Activate to Open Interactive Gaming Experience at Fox...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,541 SF...

IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Livano Canyon Falls...

Crescent Communities Sells 285-Unit Novel Ballantyne Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $20M Sale of Chancellor Square Industrial...

Brennan Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Facility Near CVG...

Andover Properties Buys 500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rockingham,...

CBL Properties Sells Imperial Valley Mall in El...