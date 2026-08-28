Phoenix Investors’ Affiliate Acquires 1.8 MSF Industrial Complex in Saginaw, Michigan

SAGINAW, MICHIGAN — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors, a company specializing in revitalizing former manufacturing sites, has acquired a three-building, 1.8 million-square-foot industrial complex in Buena Vista Charter Township, which borders the city of Saginaw, from international auto supplier Nexteer Automotive. The sales price was not disclosed. The three buildings are known locally as Plants 5, 6/1 and 7. Nexteer will continue to occupy nearly 1.3 million square feet across Plants 6/1 and 7, and those facilities are expected to continue operating as normal during the transition period. Approximately 552,000 square feet in Plant 5 is currently available for lease. As of January 2026, the portfolio of Milwaukee, Wis.-based Phoenix Investors totaled 85 million square feet spanning 27 states.