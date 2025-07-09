Phoenix Investors Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Corsicana, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has purchased a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Corsicana, a southern suburb of Dallas. The 172-acre property was originally constructed as a build-to-suit distribution center for K-Mart and later utilized by The Home Depot as a regional logistics hub. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and includes 26- to 28-foot clear heights, 109 dock doors and 983 trailer parking spaces. In addition, the facility underwent major renovations in 2018, including a new roof installation. Pauli Kerr of JLL brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed