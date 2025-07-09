Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Phoenix Investors Buys 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Corsicana, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CORSICANA, TEXAS — Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has purchased a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in Corsicana, a southern suburb of Dallas. The 172-acre property was originally constructed as a build-to-suit distribution center for K-Mart and later utilized by The Home Depot as a regional logistics hub. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and includes 26- to 28-foot clear heights, 109 dock doors and 983 trailer parking spaces. In addition, the facility underwent major renovations in 2018, including a new roof installation. Pauli Kerr of JLL brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed

You may also like

M2G Ventures Begins Redevelopment of 740,000 SF Industrial,...

ZOM Living, CP Capital Complete 359-Unit Multifamily Project...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 312-Unit Belmond Apartments in...

AP Construction Breaks Ground on 39,000 SF Civic...

Goldstein Group Negotiates $24M Sale of Central New...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $16M Sale of Queens...

Gorney Realty Acquires 90,000 SF Office Building in...

United Properties Sells 157,942 SF Industrial Facility in...

Levin Johnston Arranges $18M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...