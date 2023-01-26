REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Buys 130,000 SF Industrial Building in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Industrial, Southeast

Built in 1986, the industrial facility in Pine Bluff, Ark., is currently vacant and is available for a single tenant or multiple users.

PINE BLUFF, ARK. — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has purchased a 130,000-square-foot industrial building located at 3411 N. Hutchinson St. in Pine Bluff. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 1986, the turnkey property is currently vacant and is available for a single tenant or multiple users. Situated on 15 acres about 45 miles south of Little Rock, the facility features 27-foot clear heights and 40- by 40-foot column spacing, as well as rail access via CSX Greenbrier Rail. Phoenix Investors specializes in the acquisition and renovation of former manufacturing facilities and currently holds interest in approximately 62 million square feet of space across 29 states.

