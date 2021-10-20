Phoenix Investors Buys 600,000 SF Industrial Property Near Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, PA. — Phoenix Investors, a Milwaukee-based investment firm, has purchased a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in McKeesport, located southeast of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. The property, which was built in 1963 and subsequently renovated in 2005 and 2018, is located on a 36-acre site approximately 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh International Airport with proximity to Interstates 70 and 76. Ned Shekels of Pennsylvania Commercial Real Estate Inc. brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. Phoenix Investors expects to immediately commence upgrades to the facility to accommodate new tenant occupancy and market the available space for lease.