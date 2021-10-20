REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Buys 600,000 SF Industrial Property Near Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, PA. — Phoenix Investors, a Milwaukee-based investment firm, has purchased a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in McKeesport, located southeast of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. The property, which was built in 1963 and subsequently renovated in 2005 and 2018, is located on a 36-acre site approximately 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh International Airport with proximity to Interstates 70 and 76. Ned Shekels of Pennsylvania Commercial Real Estate Inc. brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. Phoenix Investors expects to immediately commence upgrades to the facility to accommodate new tenant occupancy and market the available space for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews