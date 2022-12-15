Phoenix Investors Purchases 2.7 MSF Fujifilm Manufacturing Campus in Greenwood, South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased the Fujifilm North American Campus in Greenwood, which has been home to Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. since 1988. The 11-building property spans more than 2.7 million square feet over 500 acres. Fujifilm has leased back approximately 50 percent of the campus from the buyer and plans to keep over 300 employees at the site for manufacturing and administrative purposes. Phoenix Investors plans to market approximately 1.4 million square feet of space for lease to new tenants. James Medbery, Doug Faris and Shaun Kirchin of Binswanger brokered the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.