REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors Purchases 2.7 MSF Fujifilm Manufacturing Campus in Greenwood, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased the Fujifilm North American Campus in Greenwood, which has been home to Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. since 1988. The 11-building property spans more than 2.7 million square feet over 500 acres. Fujifilm has leased back approximately 50 percent of the campus from the buyer and plans to keep over 300 employees at the site for manufacturing and administrative purposes. Phoenix Investors plans to market approximately 1.4 million square feet of space for lease to new tenants. James Medbery, Doug Faris and Shaun Kirchin of Binswanger brokered the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  