Phoenix Investors Purchases 248,291 SF Industrial Flex Building in Waseca, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

WASECA, MINN. — Phoenix Investors has acquired a 248,291-square-foot industrial flex building in Waseca for an undisclosed price. Phoenix plans to implement a capital improvement plan to reinvigorate the space for new users. There is currently 100,000 square feet available for lease. The facility sits on 19.7 acres at 229 Johnson Ave. SW. Dave Schoof of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group brokered the sale. The acquisition expands Phoenix’s footprint to 23 states.