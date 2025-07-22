Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Phoenix Investors Purchases 628,000 SF Industrial Facility in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has purchased a 628,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 2121 Huron St. in Jacksonville. The property was previously home to Anchor Glass Container Corp. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The property features 26 dock doors and clear heights up to 32 feet. Phoenix plans to renovate the facility with a new roof, fire suppression enhancements, exterior and interior paint, new dock equipment and site work improvements.

The Jacksonville facility represents the ninth former glass factory that Phoenix Investors has acquired with plans to update for modern industrial use, according to Anthony Crivello, executive vice president and managing director at Phoenix. The construction timeline for the redevelopment was not announced.

