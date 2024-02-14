Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in Martinsville, Virginia

MARTINSVILLE, VA. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased an 813,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1 Walker Road in Martinsville, a city in southern Virginia. Resurgence Properties sold the property for an undisclosed price. The facility previously served as a textile plant for Bassett-Walker before shuttering in 2002.

Situated on 53 acres, the property is located 10 miles from the Virginia-North Carolina border and less than 12 miles from Blue Ridge Regional Airport. The facility features six dock doors and four grade-level drive-in doors, as well as 200 parking spaces.

Grant Bates of Newmark is handling the leasing assignment for 1 Walker Road, which has more than 700,000 square feet of availability at the time of sale.