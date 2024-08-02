Friday, August 2, 2024
AcquisitionsArkansasIndustrialSoutheast

Phoenix Investors Purchases Three Industrial Properties in Southwest Arkansas Totaling 816,000 SF

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, ARK. — Phoenix Investors has purchased three industrial properties in Nashville, a city in southwest Arkansas. Swedish power tool manufacturer Husqvarna sold the properties, which total roughly 816,000 square feet, for an undisclosed price. Husqvarna had previously decided to shutter its Nashville plants in July 2023 with the goal to phase out the properties by the end of 2024.

The acquisition includes a 351,763-square-foot facility located at 630 Highway 27 Bypass; a 299,885-square-foot property at 1 Poulan Drive; and a 165,046-square-foot facility at 139 Old Airport Road. Phoenix Investors plans to implement a capital improvement plan to attract high-quality industrial users to the area. The acquisition also included a solar farm of an undisclosed size.

