REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Investors to Build Phase II of Industrial Park in Normal, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

NORMAL, ILL. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has unveiled plans to build Phase II of the North Normal Industrial Park in Normal near Bloomington. The 500,000-square-foot addition will be built on 30 acres of land at 301 W. Kerrick Road. In June, Phoenix acquired the partially completed Phase I, which consists of 500,000 square feet that is leased to electric vehicle company Rivian. Phoenix expects to complete construction of Phase I in early 2021 and Rivian plans to take occupancy in March. Plans for Phase II include a clear height of 32 feet and 50 exterior docks. The space will be easily divisible for two users. The City of Normal approved tax-increment financing for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  