Phoenix Investors to Build Phase II of Industrial Park in Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, ILL. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has unveiled plans to build Phase II of the North Normal Industrial Park in Normal near Bloomington. The 500,000-square-foot addition will be built on 30 acres of land at 301 W. Kerrick Road. In June, Phoenix acquired the partially completed Phase I, which consists of 500,000 square feet that is leased to electric vehicle company Rivian. Phoenix expects to complete construction of Phase I in early 2021 and Rivian plans to take occupancy in March. Plans for Phase II include a clear height of 32 feet and 50 exterior docks. The space will be easily divisible for two users. The City of Normal approved tax-increment financing for the project.