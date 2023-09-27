Wednesday, September 27, 2023
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestSelf-StorageWisconsin

Phoenix Investors to Convert Wisconsin Industrial Facility into Self-Storage Units

by Kristin Harlow

MENASHA, WIS. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has unveiled plans to convert its industrial property at 2225 American Drive in Menasha into a self-storage facility. Comprising 65,000 net rentable square feet, the property will feature up to 600 self-storage units. There will also be more than 100,000 square feet of RV and boat storage parking and several executive office suites. Formerly operated as a call center, the property is situated near I-41. The single-story building was constructed in 1981 and underwent significant renovations in 1999 and 2020. The self-storage units are slated to be available by early 2024. Store Here Self Storage will operate the facility, marking its third in Wisconsin.

