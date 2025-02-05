Phoenix Purchases 750,000 SF Industrial Campus in West Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE, WIS. — An affiliate of Phoenix Investors has purchased a 56-acre industrial campus totaling approximately 750,000 square feet in West Milwaukee. The property, located at 4701 W. Greenfield Ave., was previously owned by industrial giant Regal Rexnord. The campus, which is available for lease, features numerous dock doors, clear heights up to 47 feet, heavy power infrastructure and ample trailer and car parking. The nine buildings were constructed between 1920 and 1973. The site also has surplus land available for new residential and commercial development. Jeff Cartwright of First Financial Bank originated senior financing.