In terms of specific features, Phoenix Tube Co.'s new structure at its existing plant in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem includes heavy manufacturing areas and a 3,200-square-foot mezzanine level for office and storage.
Phoenix Tube Nears Completion of 75,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Phoenix Tube Co., a manufacturer of stainless steel products for ornamental and structural applications, is nearing completion of a 75,000-square-foot industrial expansion project in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The facility will be situated next to the company’s existing 200,000-square-foot plant and includes dedicated space for production, warehousing and offices. Regional developer J.G. Petrucci Co. is serving as the design-build firm for the project. Construction is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

