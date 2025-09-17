Phoenix Tube Nears Completion of 75,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Phoenix Tube Co., a manufacturer of stainless steel products for ornamental and structural applications, is nearing completion of a 75,000-square-foot industrial expansion project in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The facility will be situated next to the company’s existing 200,000-square-foot plant and includes dedicated space for production, warehousing and offices. Regional developer J.G. Petrucci Co. is serving as the design-build firm for the project. Construction is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.