PhotoShelter Signs 23,300 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Manhattan’s Financial District

The office space is located at 111 Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY — PhotoShelter, a photography and videography support service, has signed a 23,300-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters in Manhattan’s Financial District. The space is located on the 19th floor of 111 Broadway, a 22-story, Class A office building constructed in 1905. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and outdoor lounge. The 484,901-square-foot building and its neighboring tower at 115 Broadway are collectively known as Trinity Centre. Montroy DeMarco Architecture LLP designed PhotoShelter’s office build-out. Capital Properties own the building. CBRE is the building’s leasing agent.