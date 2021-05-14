PHP Capital Acquires Three Industrial Properties Totaling 194,784 SF in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ARLINGTON, GRAND PRAIRIE AND NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — PHP Capital Partners, a newly launched investment firm, has acquired three industrial properties totaling 194,784 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The properties include a 96,124-square-foot building in Arlington; a 37,400-square-foot complex in Grand Prairie; and a 61,260-square-foot asset in North Richland Hills. Additional terms of the deals were not disclosed.