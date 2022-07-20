PHP Capital, CapRock Partners Buy 30,029 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A joint venture between two investment firms, Fort Worth-based PHP Capital and Southern California-based CapRock Partners, has purchased CentrePort Tech, a 30,029-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. The multi-tenant property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, is located within the CentrePort master-planned business park on the city’s northeast side. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.