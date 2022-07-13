PHP Capital, CapRock Partners Buy 95,250 SF Industrial Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two investment firms, Fort Worth-based PHP Capital and Southern California-based CapRock Partners, has purchased a 95,250-square-foot industrial property in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The four-building complex sits on five acres and was roughly 90 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.