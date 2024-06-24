PHP Capital Partners Acquires 56,076 SF Industrial Building in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Fort Worth-based investment firm PHP Capital Partners has acquired Freeport 7, a 56,076-square-foot industrial building in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the freestanding building at 9150 N. Royal Lane was built in 1985 and renovated in 2012 and features 18-foot clear heights in addition to 17 dock-high loading doors. At the time of sale, Freeport 7 was fully leased to Inspire Event Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of asset manager Ashford Inc. The seller was not disclosed.