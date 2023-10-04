Wednesday, October 4, 2023
This rendering shows the new 4,200-square-foot office, which is slated to open Friday, Dec. 1.
Physician Aesthetic Specialists to Open Flagship Location in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Physician Aesthetic Specialists is opening a flagship location at 87 Quivira Plaza in Lenexa. Scheduled to open on Friday, Dec. 1, the office will total 4,200 square feet and feature 10 treatment rooms with a dedicated consultation space. In addition to aesthetic services and massage therapy, the offerings include advanced procedures such as non-surgical facelifts and body contouring, laser treatments, stem cell hair restoration, stem cell therapy for skin rejuvenation, hormone replacement therapy, neurotoxin treatments and weight loss injections. Dr. Dan Margolin, the founder of Physician Aesthetic Specialists, performs all patient consultations and participates in all contouring procedures. The company currently operates at The Healing Arts Center of Lenexa.

