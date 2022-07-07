PRECAP Brokers $4.1M Sale-Leaseback of Northwest Indiana Orthopedic Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

Bone & Joint Specialists has operated out of the property since 2008.

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) has brokered the $4.1 million sale-leaseback of the Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The 15,504-square-foot property is located at 9001 Broadway and is adjacent to the Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. Bone & Joint Specialists has operated out of the property since 2008. Scott Niedergang of PRECAP, along with JDS Real Estate Services Inc., represented the seller, a physician partnership. The team also represented the buyer, a REIT focused on healthcare real estate.