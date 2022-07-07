REBusinessOnline

PRECAP Brokers $4.1M Sale-Leaseback of Northwest Indiana Orthopedic Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

Bone & Joint Specialists has operated out of the property since 2008.

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) has brokered the $4.1 million sale-leaseback of the Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The 15,504-square-foot property is located at 9001 Broadway and is adjacent to the Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. Bone & Joint Specialists has operated out of the property since 2008. Scott Niedergang of PRECAP, along with JDS Real Estate Services Inc., represented the seller, a physician partnership. The team also represented the buyer, a REIT focused on healthcare real estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  