PRECAP Brokers $4.1M Sale-Leaseback of Northwest Indiana Orthopedic Facility
MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) has brokered the $4.1 million sale-leaseback of the Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The 15,504-square-foot property is located at 9001 Broadway and is adjacent to the Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. Bone & Joint Specialists has operated out of the property since 2008. Scott Niedergang of PRECAP, along with JDS Real Estate Services Inc., represented the seller, a physician partnership. The team also represented the buyer, a REIT focused on healthcare real estate.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.