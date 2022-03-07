Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors Brokers $6.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Group Inc. (AMG) and MH Imaging fully occupy the 19,678-square-foot medical office building.

KENOSHA, WIS. — Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) has brokered the sale of the Advocate Aurora Health Medical Building in Kenosha for $6.2 million. Aurora Medical Group Inc. (AMG) and MH Imaging fully occupy the 19,678-square-foot medical office building. Scott Niedergang of PRECAP and Nathan Glaisner of Verde Investments LLC represented both parties in the sale. The seller was a physician partnership that developed the facility for its private practice prior to its acquisition by AMG. A commercial real estate company focused on net lease retail, logistics and medical facilities was the buyer.