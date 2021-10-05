Physicians Realty Trust Agrees to Acquire Medical Office Portfolio for $764.3M

MILWAUKEE — Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC), through its operating partnership Physicians Realty LP, has agreed to acquire a 15-building medical office portfolio for $764.3 million. The Class A buildings are located in eight states and comprise approximately 1.4 million square feet. The portfolio is roughly 95 percent leased. Each of the buildings are either located on a health system campus or are affiliated with a health system. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year. The seller and property names were undisclosed. Physicians Realty Trust is a Milwaukee-based healthcare real estate company that acquires, develops, owns and manages properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.