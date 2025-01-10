Piatt Cos. Unveils Plans for $600M Riverfront Mixed-Use Project in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Locally based developer Piatt Cos. has unveiled plans for The Esplanade, a $600 million, 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use project that in Pittsburgh. The site, which formerly supported industrial uses, spans 15 acres along the Ohio River on the city’s north side. Residential plans for The Esplanade currently call for more than 400 apartments, 20 percent of which will reserved as affordable housing, as well as 105 condominium units. In addition, the development will feature roughly 8 acres of public green space, a 225-room hotel with meeting and event space and retail and entertainment uses such as an aquarium, grocery store, museum, splash park, walking trails, public art installations and a Ferris wheel. According to multiple local news sources, including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Cos. received approval in November from the City Planning Commission for the project, which is expected to generate $75.3 million in annual economic impact for the region, as well as to support the creation of more than 7,000 jobs.