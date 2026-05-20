Piazza Auto Group Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

ARDMORE, PA. — An affiliate of Piazza Auto Group has broken ground on a 270-unit multifamily project in Ardmore, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The Plaza at Ardmore will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center and dedicated coworking and private study spaces. The development will also feature 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 19,000 square feet of outdoor courtyard space. Piazza is partnering with Radnor Property Group on the project, which is being financed by Bank OZK (senior lender) and Affinius Capital (mezzanine lender). Completion is slated for early 2028.