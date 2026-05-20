Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Plaza-at-Ardmore
Eastdil Secured arranged the construction financing for The Plaza at Ardmore, a new multifamily project in metro Philadelphia, earlier this year.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Piazza Auto Group Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

ARDMORE, PA. — An affiliate of Piazza Auto Group has broken ground on a 270-unit multifamily project in Ardmore, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The Plaza at Ardmore will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center and dedicated coworking and private study spaces. The development will also feature 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 19,000 square feet of outdoor courtyard space. Piazza is partnering with Radnor Property Group on the project, which is being financed by Bank OZK (senior lender) and Affinius Capital (mezzanine lender). Completion is slated for early 2028.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $128.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Mesa West Provides $47M Loan for Refinancing of...

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Merchants Capital Provides $26.3M in Financing for Historic...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Hartford Apartment...

MiQ Digital USA Signs 18,600 SF Office Lease...

Skender Breaks Ground on 33-Unit Affordable Housing Development...

Dobbins Begins Construction on 230-Unit Apartment Development in...

Insight Property Group Breaks Ground on $174.6M Office-to-Residential...