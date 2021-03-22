Piazzetta Italian Kitchen & Bar to Open 3,000 SF Restaurant in West Islip, New York

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. — Piazzetta Italian Kitchen & Bar has signed a lease to open a 3,000-square-foot restaurant at a 19,757-square-foot retail center in the Long Island hamlet of West Islip. The center is under construction at 425 Union Blvd. and will house other tenants such as 7-Eleven and Brownstone Coffee. Christopher Mayor and Lawrence Densen of Island Associates Real Estate brokered the lease negotiations. The restaurant will be the chain’s fifth.