Pickard Commercial Group, NAI Pleasant Valley Complete Merger in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MEDINA, OHIO — Pickard Commercial Group (PCG) and NAI Pleasant Valley (NAI PVC) have merged under the NAI Pleasant Valley name effective April 1. As a result of the merger, the newly combined company will offer a wide range of services and expertise to an expanded client base, including leasing, sales and property management. Construction and facility management services will be offered through parent company Pleasant Valley Corp. The combined company will retain the NAI PVC name and continue to operate out of its Akron office at 540 White Pond Drive and Cleveland office on Rockside Road, while maintaining a headquarters in Medina. President Alec Pacella leads NAI PVC.

