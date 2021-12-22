REBusinessOnline

Pickett Sprouse Brokers $3.4M Sale of Office Building in Durham for Healthcare Conversion

3114 Croasdaile

3114 Croasdaile Drive is an office building in Durham that will be redeveloped into a new Veterans Outpatient Clinic.

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham-based Pickett Sprouse Commercial Real Estate has brokered the $3.4 million sale of 3114 Croasdaile Drive, an office building in Durham that will be redeveloped into a new Veterans Outpatient Clinic. The 45,000-square-foot office building is situated on 3.7 acres just off Interstate 85.

Jerry Gambill of Pickett Sprouse represented the seller, an entity doing business as HBR Properties LLC, in the sale of the property to the buyer, an entity doing business as VAF 3114 Croasdaile Drive LLC.

Pickett Sprouse, which offers commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, is the commercial real estate division of West & Woodall Real Estate.

