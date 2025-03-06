Thursday, March 6, 2025
Pickle1 to Open 5,060 SF Pickleball Facility in Manhattan’s Financial District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Pickle1, a locally based pickleball operator, will open a 5,060-square-foot facility in Manhattan’s Financial District. The lease term is 10 years, and the three-court space will be located within the 964,175-square-foot building at 100 Pearl St. Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate and Andrew Taub of Newmark represented the owner, Commerz Real Americas, in the lease negotiations. Steven Evans and Emre Bozkurt of Platinum Properties represented Pickle1. The opening is set for this summer.

