HAMILTON, N.J. — Pickleball Kingdom will open a 40,500-square-foot, full-building lease at 1100 Negron Drive, an industrial flex property in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The space will house 14 courts as well as conference rooms, meeting areas and a lounge. New Jersey-based Denholtz Properties owns the building, which was completed in 2023 and features a clear height of 26 feet. The opening is scheduled for the fall.