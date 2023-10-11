Wednesday, October 11, 2023
This rendering shows the entrance to a Picklemall facility. The indoor pickleball concept is expanding in vacant mall spaces.
Picklemall Leases 46,000 SF in Metro Chicago for Flagship Location

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Picklemall Inc. has leased 46,000 square feet at 5555 Town Line Road in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. The site will serve as a flagship location for the startup, which aims to establish 50 pickleball facilities nationwide within the next two years. Tim Katt and Larry Serota of Transwestern’s sports and entertainment group, led by Tim Katt and Larry Serota, is the exclusive real estate provider for Picklemall. Led by CEO West Shaw and backed by billionaire financier and Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, Picklemall is an indoor pickleball concept that capitalizes on vacant mall space. Picklemall’s Vernon Hills location takes the space formerly occupied by Toys “R” Us. The build-out of the facility is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

