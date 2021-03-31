PIDC, Ensemble, Mosaic to Build 220,000 SF Life Sciences Project at Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA — PIDC, in partnership with Ensemble Real Estate Investments and Mosaic Development Partners, will build a 220,000-square-foot life sciences project at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The two-building project is part of the $400 million Phase I of a $2.5 billion expansion at the 7.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development. The building at 1201 Normandy Place will span 100,000 square feet of lab, office and research and development space. The building at 33 Rouse Blvd. will total 120,000 square feet and will house similar uses, along with manufacturing and warehousing space. Both buildings are slated for completion by the end of 2022. PIDC is the public-private partnership behind and master developer of the Philadelphia Navy Yard.