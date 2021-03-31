REBusinessOnline

PIDC, Ensemble, Mosaic to Build 220,000 SF Life Sciences Project at Philadelphia Navy Yard

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — PIDC, in partnership with Ensemble Real Estate Investments and Mosaic Development Partners, will build a 220,000-square-foot life sciences project at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The two-building project is part of the $400 million Phase I of a $2.5 billion expansion at the 7.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development. The building at 1201 Normandy Place will span 100,000 square feet of lab, office and research and development space. The building at 33 Rouse Blvd. will total 120,000 square feet and will house similar uses, along with manufacturing and warehousing space. Both buildings are slated for completion by the end of 2022. PIDC is the public-private partnership behind and master developer of the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  