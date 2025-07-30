Piedmont Healthcare to Build $275M Hospital Expansion in Fayetteville, Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Piedmont Healthcare’s board of directors has approved a $275 million expansion and renovation project at Piedmont Fayette, an existing hospital campus in Fayetteville, about 28 miles southwest of Atlanta in Fayette County.

The project will add a new patient tower with space for future expansion, as well as the renovation of 31,304 square feet that includes surgical rooms, a kitchen, lab, pharmacy, loading dock and central utility plant. Construction is expected to start in early 2026 and be completed within three years.

The project represents Piedmont Healthcare’s largest capital investment since the Marcus Tower on the campus of Piedmont Atlanta, the health system’s founding hospital. Piedmont Fayette, formerly known as Fayette Community Hospital, opened in 1997 and was last renovated in 2017.