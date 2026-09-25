Piedmont Healthcare to Invest $600M to Relocate Hospital in Covington, Georgia

COVINGTON, GA. — Piedmont Healthcare has filed a Letter of Determination with the Georgia Department of Community Health whereby the health system plans to invest nearly $600 million to relocate Piedmont Newton Hospital to a new site located directly off I-20. The current Newton County hospital is roughly two miles closer to the heart of Covington. Piedmont Healthcare is fully funding the project.

Originally opened in 1954 as Newton Medical Center, the existing hospital is licensed for 128 beds. Piedmont partnered with Newton Medical Center to form Piedmont Newton in 2015.

Piedmont says that the existing hospital is limited by its age and its landlocked site, whereas the planned relocation facility will facilitate modernization efforts.

If approved, the new hospital would be Piedmont’s second-largest capital investment after the Marcus Tower that opened on its Piedmont Atlanta Hospital campus in 2020, according to the company.