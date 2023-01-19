REBusinessOnline

Piedmont Launches Capital Improvement Program at 39-Story Office Tower in Manhattan

The office building at 60 Broad St. in Manhattan totals approximately 1 million square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM), an Atlanta-based REIT, has launched a capital improvement program at 60 Broad Street, a 39-story office tower in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by local firm MA | Morris Adjmi Architects, which is also a tenant at the 1 million-square-foot building, the value-add program will primarily upgrade the entryway, lobby, elevators and amenity spaces. Completion is slated for this summer. JLL serves as the building’s leasing agent.

