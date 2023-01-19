Piedmont Launches Capital Improvement Program at 39-Story Office Tower in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM), an Atlanta-based REIT, has launched a capital improvement program at 60 Broad Street, a 39-story office tower in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by local firm MA | Morris Adjmi Architects, which is also a tenant at the 1 million-square-foot building, the value-add program will primarily upgrade the entryway, lobby, elevators and amenity spaces. Completion is slated for this summer. JLL serves as the building’s leasing agent.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.